AMSTERDAM, Sept 26 European central bank governing council member Klaas Knot called on Monday for the creation of an independent budgetary authority to impose sanctions on euro zone states with high deficits.

Knot, who is president of the Dutch central bank (DNB), also called for automatic sanctions for such budget sinners and said decision-making over this must be taken away from European governments.

"Countries that structurally and long-term do not keep to European budget agreements must eventually lose their economic sovereignty. It must be possible to impose a compulsory recovery programme, preferably by an independent European budgetary authority. Not by the European Central Bank," Knot said in an interview with the DNB's in-house magazine.

Knot also said he saw the introduction of common issue euro bonds as "inevitable."

"You now see that the interest rates for southern European countries have risen so sharply that they now have acute problems. That would never happen again with euro bonds. That's why I see them as inevitable," Knot said.

In an interview with Dutch media published on Friday, Knot said a situation where Greece cannot pay back its public debt could no longer be excluded.

In a separate interview published on the same day, Knot said that the European bailout fund should be expanded to more than 1 trillion euros to cope with a deepening of the Greek debt crisis. (Reporting By Aaron Gray-Block; editing by Sara Webb)