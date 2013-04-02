BRIEF-Euronext announces quarterly revision of French indices
* Soitec SA and Tarkett SA to be included in the CAC Mid 60 index
LJUBLJANA, April 2 The European Central Bank will do what is necessary to revive lending in the euro zone, ECB Governing Council member Marko Kranjec said on Tuesday.
Weak lending is one of the ECB's main headaches. Its record-low interest rates of 0.75 percent are not transmitted evenly across the currency bloc with banks in the periphery charging more for loans than their peers in core countries.
ECB President Draghi said last month the ECB was not "planning anything special" to address the issue of weak lending and fragmentation, while other policymakers have hinted the ECB is mulling its options to boost lending.
At a news conference at the Bank of Slovenia, Kranjec, who heads the central bank, said: "The ECB will do all that is needed."
(Reporting by Marja Novak, writing by Eva Kuehnen)
WASHINGTON, March 9 U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Thursday called on Congress to raise the federal debt ceiling at the "earliest opportunity" as the Treasury announced the first of several expected cash management measures to avoid a U.S. default.
WASHINGTON, March 9 EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt said on Thursday he is not convinced that carbon dioxide from human activity is the main driver of climate change and said he wants Congress to weigh in on whether CO2 is a harmful pollutant that should be regulated.