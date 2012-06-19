(Adds quotes, details, background)
By Marja Novak
LJUBLJANA European Central Bank Governing
Council member Marko Kranjec did not rule out on Tuesday that
Slovenia may have to ask for international aid to prop up its
banking sector, but he said there was no need to do so at the
moment.
He also told an economic conference it was too early for
joint euro bonds to help ease the euro zone debt crisis, saying
many other "things" have to be agreed upon before the euro zone
states could agree on joint bonds. He gave no further details.
France has pushed for euro bonds but Germany has repeatedly
rejected the idea.
Asked whether Slovenia would have to ask for international
help because of the problems of its banking sector, Kranjec, who
is governor of Slovenia's central bank, said: "We do not exclude
anything ... but for now this is an entirely hypothetical
question."
"Conditions (in the Slovenian banking sector) are going in
the bad direction, but for now I do not see a reason that
Slovenia would need to ask for (international) help," Kranjec
said.
The Bank of Slovenia said earlier on Tuesday that provisions
for non-performing loans of Slovenian banks jumped by 36 percent
in the first four months of this year compared to the same
period of 2011.
Spain this month secured up to 100 billion euros in bailout
money to recapitalise its ailing banks, which raised concern in
the markets that such a step would push Europe's fourth-largest
economy further into debt and potentially closer towards
requesting a full bailout programme.
Kranjec also stressed the need for fiscal consolidation in
Slovenia to bring the country's borrowing costs down.
"Yields on our (Slovenian) debt are very high but poor
availability of (financial) resources is even more worrying,"
said Kranjec, referring to severe cuts in availability of
international financial resources since the middle of 2011.
Slovenia's five-year credit default swaps have more than
tripled over the past year to reach 411.25 basis points by 1400
GMT on Tuesday, up 3.44 percent on Monday's close, according to
Markit data.
The yield demanded for Slovenia's 11-year sovereign bond
reached 5.2 percent on Tuesday, according to Reuters data. In
April Slovenia postponed the issue of a 1.5 billion euro
sovereign bond because the yield demanded exceeded 5 percent.
Finance Minister Janez Sustersic said on Friday Slovenia's
largest bank,state-owned Nova Ljubljanska Banka (NLB), needed
500 million euros of fresh capital by the end of June to meet
the European Banking Authority capital requirements and more
money later this year to keep operating into the future.
Slovenia's second and third largest bank, state owned Nova
KBM and privately owned Abanka Vipa
also need fresh capital this year.
The central bank said this month that the country's banking
system would probably post a loss for 2012 for the third
straight year because of non-performing loans to local companies
and said the sector was also burdened by a shrinking offer of
international funds.
Slovenia was the fastest-growing euro zone member in 2007
but was badly hit by the global crisis due to its dependency on
exports.
After a mild recovery in 2010, economic output fell by 0.2
percent in 2011 and the government expects it to fall a further
0.9 percent this year due to lower export demand and a fall in
domestic spending amid budget cuts.
