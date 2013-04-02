(Adds quotes, details, background)
By Marja Novak
LJUBLJANA, April 2 Investors have not been
pulling out large amounts of money from Slovenia in the wake of
Cyprus's bailout imposing losses on big depositors, the head of
the Slovenian central bank, Marko Kranjec, said on Tuesday.
"We are monitoring the (deposit) flows on a daily basis but
have not registered significant moves," Kranjec told a news
conference at the central bank.
"The way the situation in Cyprus was being solved did not
influence the confidence of our depositors," Kranjec, who also
sits on the European Central Bank's policy-setting Governing
Council, said.
Slovenian banks, which are nursing some 7 billion euros
($8.99 billion) of bad loans, equalling 20 percent of GDP, are
at the heart of speculation that the country may be the next
euro zone member to need an international bailout.
Kranjec urged the new centre-left government to give "a
clear signal" that it is determined to stabilise public finances
and the economy, which fell into a new recession last year due
to weak exports and a drop in domestic spending following budget
cuts.
"I'm personally worried about the year 2014 when economic
improvement is forecast but a lot depends upon the international
environment and mostly upon domestic policy," Kranjec said.
The central bank on Tuesday forecast Slovenia's economy
would shrink 1.9 percent this year but grow 0.5 percent in 2014.
Kranjec pointed out that Slovenian banks have so far not
required emergency liquidity assistance from the European
Central Bank and said that three-year financing from the ECB was
helping local banks, which are struggling with a rising amount
of bad loans.
Finance Minister Uros Cufer told Reuters on Friday that
Slovenia would not need a bailout and that it would establish a
bad bank and speed up privatisation.
Cufer is a member of the new centre-left government of Prime
Minister Alenka Bratusek, which took over on March 20, replacing
the previous conservative cabinet that lost its majority in
parliament in January over a corruption scandal.
The yield demanded for Slovenia's 10-year sovereign bond,
which matures in January 2021, stood at 6.09 percent on Tuesday,
compared to 6.06 percent on Friday, Reuters data showed.
