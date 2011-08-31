LJUBLJANA Aug 31 The debt crisis in the euro zone is manageable and the existence of the euro is not under threat, European Central Bank Governing Council member Marko Kranjec said in an interview on TV Slovenia on Wednesday.

"The situation (debt crisis) is manageable, but the problem is how to ensure sufficient growth in the euro zone countries so that indebted states will be able to pay back their debts," Kranjec said.

He also said he expected that the euro zone states will in the future consolidate their public finances and fiscal policies.