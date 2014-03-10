(Adds detail on policy options, ABS market)
FRANKFURT, March 10 The European Central Bank
has not run out of options yet and will take action if
necessary, ECB Executive Board member Sabine Lautenschlaeger
told the Wall Street Journal.
The ECB left interest rates unchanged at a record low of
0.25 percent at its March policy meeting last week and unveiled
no other measures to bolster a fragile euro zone recovery
despite forecasting low inflation for years to come.
"We have room left to act," Lautenschlaeger said in her
first interview since taking the job on the ECB top board in
January, having been vice president of Germany's Bundesbank.
"The deposit rate could be negative, for example. That's at
least a possibility depending on whether the underlying factors
we observe would call for this sort of measure," she said.
Cutting the rate below its current level of zero would mean
charging banks for parking their deposits at the ECB overnight,
in the hope they would instead lend some of the money to firms
and consumers.
The ECB could also suspend its weekly withdrawal of money it
spent on Greek and other government's bond during the debt
crisis, launch another long-term refinancing operation "with a
more targeted approach" or tweak its collateral framework.
"We will act should we observe rising concerns about
medium-term price stability," Lautenschlaeger said, adding that
inflation expectations were firmly anchored in the medium term
and that there had been no reason to act last Thursday.
"The output gap we acknowledge by our forward guidance:
Interest rates will remain at the present level, or even lower,
over a longer period of time and well into the recovery," she
said.
Having worked at the Bundesbank, which opposed the ECB's
yet-to-be-used government bond purchase programme, dubbed OMT,
Lautenschlaeger was asked for her own position on the matter.
"Overall, I am a little bit critical about the incentives
structure offered by the OMT. I do see some legal questions
coming up."
Turning to plans to revive the asset backed securities
market, Lautenschlaeger said she would ask the Basel Committee
and the Financial Stability Board to revisit a decision to
strengthen capital requirements for ABS to check whether these
"are justified or too high".
