FRANKFURT Jan 31 European Central Bank
Executive Board member Sabine Lautenschlaeger said all euro zone
banks should be included in the resolution mechanism for closing
down insolvent banks.
The single resolution mechanism (SRM) is part of a broader
drive for a European banking union under which the ECB is to
become the euro zone's single banking supervisor from later this
year, dubbed the single supervisory mechanism (SSM).
"On the scope of the SRM, I think it should include all
credit institutions supervised directly or indirectly under the
SSM," Lautenschlaeger said in written responses to questions
from members of the European parliament.
Lautenschlaeger has been put forward by the ECB for the
position of vice chair of the SSM and for this she is due to
appear in a parliamentary hearing on Monday.
(Reporting by Eva Taylor)