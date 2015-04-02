FRANKFURT, April 2 European Central Bank
Executive Board member Sabine Lautenschlaeger called into
question the effectiveness of the ECB's bond-buying programme,
according to an interview in German magazine Wirtschafts Woche.
"Given the low interest rates in the euro zone I have
doubts, whether the economic impact of the purchasing programme
will reach the desired level," the magazine on Thursday quoted
Lautenschlaeger as saying.
She also warned that low interest rates could lead to asset
price bubbles.
"With low interest rates there is greater danger of
investment behaviour becoming too risky, overheating or price
bubbles can easily emerge in other asset classes," Wirtschafts
Woche quoted her in a summary of an interview to be published on
Saturday.
