FRANKFURT, April 2 European Central Bank Executive Board member Sabine Lautenschlaeger called into question the effectiveness of the ECB's bond-buying programme, according to an interview in German magazine Wirtschafts Woche.

"Given the low interest rates in the euro zone I have doubts, whether the economic impact of the purchasing programme will reach the desired level," the magazine on Thursday quoted Lautenschlaeger as saying.

She also warned that low interest rates could lead to asset price bubbles.

"With low interest rates there is greater danger of investment behaviour becoming too risky, overheating or price bubbles can easily emerge in other asset classes," Wirtschafts Woche quoted her in a summary of an interview to be published on Saturday. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Caroline Copley)