BRUSSELS Jan 31 Losses incurred by banks before
the euro zone's single supervisor kicks in have to be borne by
shareholders, creditors and the government of the country where
the bank is located, ECB vice-president Vitor Constancio said on
Thursday.
"It has to be ensured that losses of legacy assets will be
borne first by shareholders and creditors and then by the
countries where they are located, so that the use of euro zone
funds does not raise issues of moral hazard, or mutualisation of
losses coming from the past," Constancio told a conference.
The remarks refer to a debate in the euro zone on which
banks should be eligible for direct recapitalisation by the euro
zone's bailout fund, the European Stability Mechanism, after the
European Central Bank assumes the role of the single bank
supervisor in the euro zone on March 1, 2014.
Constancio said only was all the other avenues had been
exhausted could the ESM then be tapped for capital.
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Luke Baker)