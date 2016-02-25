FRANKFURT Feb 25 Lending to euro zone companies picked up in January while a broader indicator of money circulating expanded faster than expected, the European Central Bank said on Thursday.

Lending growth to corporations picked up to 0.6 percent from 0.1 percent a month earlier, extending a modest and uneven recovery that started in 2014. Household lending growth held steady at 1.4 percent.

The ECB is buying 60 billion euros worth of assets a month, hoping to kick-start lending to drive up growth and inflation.

The annual growth rate of the M3 measure of money circulating in the euro zone, which is often an indicator of future economic activity, accelerated to 5.0 percent from 4.7 percent, beating expectations for an unchanged reading.

Growth in M3, which includes items such as deposits with a longer maturity, holdings in money market funds and some debt securities, peaked at 5.4 percent in April and has been more or less flat-lining since. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Francesco Canepa)