(Corrects to show Honohan a member of ECB governing council,
not executive board)
DUBLIN Jan 10 Some euro zone banks are
restricting lending to boost their performance in financial
stress tests this year, a member of the European Central Bank's
(ECB) governing council said on Friday.
The ECB will publish health tests of Europe's biggest banks
before it takes over their supervision in November and there are
concerns that lending will remain constrained until then and
hamper the moderate economic recovery that is taking shape.
"At the moment, across Europe, there is a lot of concern
that banks have been holding back lending to look good for
tougher stress tests," Patrick Honohan, who is also the governor
of Ireland's central bank, told a conference.
"To some extent, some banks are doing that, but I don't see
that in Ireland."
The ECB, which underlined its determination to take action
if necessary after it kept interest rates at a record low on
Thursday, could try to revive credit activity with another run
of the cheap long-term loans (LTROs) it fed into the banking
system in late 2011 and early 2012.
Executive board member Peter Praet was quoted as saying last
month that Frankfurt could offer lenders more such liquidity if
the bank tests crimped their lending.
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by David Goodman)