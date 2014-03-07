FRANKFURT, March 7 Europe's banking sector needs
to be cleaned up and companies' access to capital markets
improved to support the economic recovery in the euro zone when
it picks up speed, European Central Bank policymaker Yves Mersch
said.
Weak loan issuance in the 18-country bloc was linked to
lacklustre demand at the moment, as could be expected in "the
current weak phase of economic growth", Mersch said in the text
of a speech for delivery in Munich on Friday.
"But when economic growth picks up speed again, we should be
well prepared on the supply side," he said.
To this end, Mersch said Europe's banking sector needed to
be cleaned up thoroughly, capital market access for companies
must be improved, and lending to small- and medium-sized firms
should be supported.
On the banking sector, Mersch said forthcoming stress tests
should be conducted on a level playing field across Europe.
"In this respect, the stress test, which accompanies the
balance sheet assessment, should not be diluted by national
interests," he added.
This meant that "prudential filters" to ease the impact of
losses "must be introduced homogeneously and may not be subject
to the discretion of the national supervisory authorities".
The ECB and the European Banking Authority are preparing a
set of stress tests, which will subject banks finances to a
series of simulated shocks - such as a slowdown in economic
growth - to ensure they can withstand such adverse scenarios.
The tests are part of a "comprehensive assessment" of the
sector that the ECB is undertaking before taking over
responsibility for supervising the euro zone banking sector in
November this year.
To improve companies' capital market access, Mersch called
for a harmonisation of securities regulations in individual
states, which he said was "required urgently". This would help
firms in one country issue bonds in another.
To support small- and medium-sized firms, he called for
improved transparency in the credit risks for these companies to
help improve their financing options. He also said national
development banks could work more closely together and across
borders.
