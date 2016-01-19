FRANKFURT Jan 19 Demand from companies for credit increased across the euro zone in the final three months of last year, according to a survey of lenders by the European Central Bank that reported the strongest such gains in countries including Italy and Spain.

Some 27 percent of banks, on balance, reported a rise across the euro zone, while this figure was 50 percent and 40 percent for Italy and Spain, respectively.

The survey of bank lenders also showed that 29 percent of euro zone banks, on balance, reported a rise in demand for home loans.

A net 97 percent of banks in the Netherlands reported a rise for home loans, while 63 percent of those asked in Italy had seen an increase. (Reporting By John O'Donnell)