FRANKFURT Jan 19 Demand from companies for
credit increased across the euro zone in the final three months
of last year, according to a survey of lenders by the European
Central Bank that reported the strongest such gains in countries
including Italy and Spain.
Some 27 percent of banks, on balance, reported a rise across
the euro zone, while this figure was 50 percent and 40 percent
for Italy and Spain, respectively.
The survey of bank lenders also showed that 29 percent of
euro zone banks, on balance, reported a rise in demand for home
loans.
A net 97 percent of banks in the Netherlands reported a rise
for home loans, while 63 percent of those asked in Italy had
seen an increase.
(Reporting By John O'Donnell)