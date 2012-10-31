FRANKFURT Oct 31 The new European banking watchdog should have the final word when it comes to regulatory problems and when national supervisors show favouritism to their local banks, European Central Bank policymaker Erkki Liikanen said on Wednesday.

Liikanen, the Bank of Finland governor, led an advisory group, set up by the European Commission, whose recommendations aim to shield taxpayers from having to fund further bank bailouts and to protect savers from any more banking collapses after more than five years of financial crisis.

"I think the ideal solution ... is that European supervisors could solve it (problems of national bias) in the sense that you guarantee that the rules are the same, but not only rules but also the practices," said Liikanen.

He also said that banks could not rely on funding from the permanent euro zone rescue fund to solve their existing problems.

"Legacy issues must be solved before (the banking union comes into force)," Liikanen said. "The banking union is not a hospital."

