(Adds comment, details)
By Marc Jones
WASHINGTON, Sept 26 The risks to economic
growth in the euro zone are now "substantially" to the
downside, a top European Central Bank official said on Monday.
Asked if the ECB could reverse this year's interest rate
hikes at its Oct. 6 meeting, Erkki Liikanen, an ECB Governing
Council member, stressed that the economic situation has
continued to deteriorate since the ECB met earlier this month.
Financial markets already widely expect that the ECB will
cut rates next month.
At the last meeting, "We said risks to inflation are
balanced and risks to growth are to the downside," Liikanen
said at a discussion organised by the Atlantic Council. "And my
personal opinion is that the risks to growth are substantially
to the downside."
However, he also stressed that the bank's next meeting will
be one of the twice yearly meetings away from its Frankfurt
base. The ECB rarely moves interest rates when meetings are not
in Frankfurt.
"We will discuss monetary policy next time, but in the
European Central Bank we actually have the provision that twice
a year we are meeting in one of the member countries, and we
will be in Berlin." Liikanen said. "And it happens to be the
last monetary policy meeting chaired by Jean-Claude Trichet."
Trichet's term as president of the ECB will end at the end
of October.
Liikanen, in earlier remarks, said euro money markets had
frozen up again in reaction to the latest leg of Europe's debt
crisis, and when asked about possible ECB support he became the
latest ECB member to suggest the bank could reintroduce
one-year lending operations.
"On the liquidity side in Europe the ECB's position is very
clear, if the banks have collateral we will give them
liquidity."
"During the crisis we went to long-operations...
three-month, six-month and even 12-months, we prolonged them,
so that is still in our tool box."
(Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Leslie Adler)