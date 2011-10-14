* Trichet says ECB has done all it can in crisis
* Says governments are ultimate backstop
* Liikanen says ECB's bond-buying programme is temporary
* Liikanen echoes other ECB policymakers' growth concerns
(Adds quotes, detail, economist comment)
By Paul Carrel and Terhi Kinnunen
FRANKFURT/HELSINKI, Oct 14 The European Central
Bank's outgoing president laid the onus firmly on governments to
resolve the debt crisis on Friday, saying the bank had done "all
it could", although analysts said the door was still open to a
cut in interest rates this year.
At a time when the Bank of England and the Federal Reserve
are taking further emergency steps to bolster the economy,
President Jean-Claude Trichet's ECB has indicated that it wants
to return to a narrower focus on pure inflation-fighting.
There are questions over whether that will remain the case
when Trichet is replaced by Italy's Mario Draghi next month,
with a broader effort to end the euro zone's debt crisis in the
offing and the bank's role still in question.
"The ECB has done all it could to be up to its
responsibilities in exceptional circumstances," Trichet told the
Financial Times.
"The ultimate backstop is, of course, the governments. To do
anything that would let governments off their responsibilities
would be a recipe for failure."
Trichet made the comments on the eve of a meeting of
G20 finance officials in Paris, piling pressure on the euro
zone's leading economies to act to end the crisis that is
unnerving markets and threatening to tip the bloc into
recession.
Fellow ECB policymaker Erkki Liikanen echoed Trichet's view,
stressing that the ECB will not intervene indefinitely with its
bond-buy plan -- a major part of its contribution to fighting
the crisis which it has used to ease government borrowing costs.
"The ECB has stated it is temporary in nature," Liikanen
said of the bond-buying programme.
That was the same language that the bank has used throughout
the past year on the programme, but also comes at a time when
the ECB is engaged heavily in propping up Italian and Spanish
bond markets.
Trichet's refusal to take additional non-standard measures
worried Berenberg bank economist Holger Schmieding.
"I find that a little scary," Schmieding said.
"Trichet has made it plain he does not want to do much more
and that leaves us in a potentially dangerous situation," he
added. "I'm afraid it would take another wave of severe
financial tensions to get a different response from the ECB."
If Greece is pushed into default, the ECB could no longer
accept its government bonds as collateral from Greek banks
reliant on the ECB for funds, the FT reported Trichet as saying,
meaning other euro zone governments would have to backstop
Greece's financial system.
GROWTH WORRIES DOMINATE
Trichet's final meeting as president earlier this month
failed to deliver an interest rate cut to bolster growth that
most analysts had seen as a long shot.
But policymakers speaking this week have tended to focus on
risks that growth will be even worse than currently thought, and
could even drive the euro zone into recession, bolstering
expectations that the ECB could still cut interest rates this
year from 1.5 percent.
Liikanen said euro area growth is slowing.
"The uncertainty related to growth prospects is high, and a
substantial weakening in economic activity cannot be ruled out,"
he said in a statement.
Economists read Trichet's remarks as referring exclusively
to the "non-standard" measures like bond-buying and pumping
extra liquidity into the banking system which it has used to
tackle the financial and sovereign debt crises.
Schmieding expected the bank to cut rates by 25 basis points
in December, and again in March in response to weakening growth
and easing price pressures.
That is in line with latest polling by Reuters, which shows
most economists expect a cut before the end of the year, and a
total of 50 basis points shaved off its main rates by the end of
March.
(Editing by Patrick Graham)