HELSINKI Nov 21 The euro zone's inflation and growth prospects are facing downside risks, European Central Bank governing council member Erkki Liikanen said, adding that the ECB must be ready to act to achieve its price growth target.

ECB President Mario Draghi on Friday offered the strongest hint yet that the bank will unveil fresh stimulus measures at its meeting in Dec. 3, saying that it was ready to act quickly.

Asked on possible new measures, Liikanen said the council must follow economic data closely.

"We have seen that regarding the inflation, the outlook is still subject to downside risks, and we must be ready to act whenever it's needed," Liikanen, who is also Finland's central bank governor, said in a video interview with Kauppalehti business daily, published on Saturday.

"The current (asset purchase) program... gives flexibility if required."

"The economy, and meeting our price stability target, requires strong support from the monetary policy, and the ECB is giving that."

Liikanen, traditionally regarded as one of the more hawkish members of the governing council, added regarding the inflation target, the ECB must be a "hawk in both directions".

"We must be equally vigilant to defend (the inflation target) in all cases. When it's going higher, one must push it down, and if it gets too low, and deflation risks rise, one must act to bring inflation back to the below but close to 2 percent." (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Richard Borsuk)