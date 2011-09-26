UPDATE 2-China Jan FX reserves fall below $3 trillion for first time in nearly 6 years
* China FX reserves fall more than expected, breach key level
WASHINGTON, Sept 26 European Central Bank Governing Council member Erkki Liikanen said on Monday he thought risks to euro zone growth were now "substantially" to the downside, when asked whether the ECB should cut interest rates next month.
Asked if the ECB could reverse this year's rate hikes at its October 6 meeting --a move markets currently expect-- Liikanen stressed that the economic situation had continued to deteriorate since the ECB last met earlier this month.
"We said (at last meeting) risks to inflation are balanced and risks to growth are balanced. And my personal opinion is that the growth is substantially to the downside."
"We will discuss monetary policy next time actually in Berlin."
He also said that the ECB had used 6-month and 1-year lending options in the past, and the option remained in its toolbox. (Reporting by Marc Jones, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* China FX reserves fall more than expected, breach key level
TBILISI, Feb 7 Georgia's total foreign exchange reserves rose to $2.797 billion as of Feb. 1 from $2.757 billion a month earlier and from $2.448 billion a year ago, the central bank said on Tuesday.
BERLIN, Feb 7 Germany is ready to respond to any protectionist measures introduced by the United States under President Donald Trump, Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries said on Tuesday.