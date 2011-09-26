WASHINGTON, Sept 26 European Central Bank Governing Council member Erkki Liikanen said on Monday he thought risks to euro zone growth were now "substantially" to the downside, when asked whether the ECB should cut interest rates next month.

Asked if the ECB could reverse this year's rate hikes at its October 6 meeting --a move markets currently expect-- Liikanen stressed that the economic situation had continued to deteriorate since the ECB last met earlier this month.

"We said (at last meeting) risks to inflation are balanced and risks to growth are balanced. And my personal opinion is that the growth is substantially to the downside."

"We will discuss monetary policy next time actually in Berlin."

He also said that the ECB had used 6-month and 1-year lending options in the past, and the option remained in its toolbox. (Reporting by Marc Jones, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)