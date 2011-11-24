TOKYO Nov 24 European Central Bank council member Erkki Liikanen said he sees the ECB's buying of euro-zone government bonds as a temporary measure, the Nikkei business daily reported on Thursday.

Liikanen, also the Bank of Finland governor, was quoted as telling the Nikkei in an interview that the ECB's government bond buying programme, expanded in August to include Italian and Spanish bonds, is a "nonstandard measure" and "temporary by character."

He said the deepening euro-zone debt crisis "is challenging and there are a lot of uncertainties," according to the paper.

"We are at the moment where we need to contain this sovereign indebtedness to prevent its rebound through the banks to a new negative cycle of the economy," the Nikkei quoted Liikanen as saying. (Reporting by Rie Ishiguro; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)