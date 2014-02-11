LONDON Feb 11 European Central Bank Governing
Council member Erkki Liikanen said on Tuesday capital flight
from emerging economies may continue for some time, though he
added that the euro zone had been resilient to the turmoil.
"A new issue has been around emerging economies, and capital
movements may continue for some time," Liikanen told a House of
Lords' committee hearing in London via video link.
"And those countries who have external vulnerabilities may
be affected and there are some downside risks," he said. "As for
the euro area, I would say that the euro area has been quite
resilient to this turbulence."
(Reporting by Sakari Suoninen; Writing by Paul Carrel)