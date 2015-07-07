LONDON, July 7 Commercial bank borrowing from the European Central Bank (ECB) has been high for years in the countries most affected by the sovereign debt crisis, while lending to banks in the euro zone core has fallen. Below is a breakdown of the loans in billions of euros. The amounts indicate the gross use of ECB lending facilities and the share as a percentage of overall outstanding liquidity at the time. ELA refers to Emergency Liquidity Assistance, which banks can get separately from their national central bank. Not all central banks publish ELA amounts. The GDP column is the share (in percent) of euro zone gross domestic product (GDP) in 2013. The figures for July 2009 provide a comparison with the situation at the height of the financial crisis. June 2015 May 2015 April 2015 March 2015 Feb 2015 Jan 2015 July 2009 Overall ECB 555.6 497.2 513.3 538.3 502.5 572.1 775.7 AUSTRIA N/A 13.95 13.97 14.1 13.59 13.97 19.8 BELGIUM N/A 6.9 6.9 7.0 6.3 9.0 45.7 CYPRUS N/A 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.1 6.7 ELA N/A 6.4 6.5 6.9 7.2 7.4 N/A ESTONIA N/A N/A N/A 0.047 N/A N/A N/A FINLAND 0.69 0.67 0.67 0.67 0.53 0.63 3.8 FRANCE 65.1 N/A 64.2 62.7 N/A 62.4 133.6 GERMANY N/A N/A 33.7 37.2 37.3 43.1 231.8 GREECE N/A 38.8 38.4 38.7 38.6 82.4 45.7 ELA 89.0 77.6 74.4 68.5 65.6 5.2 N/A IRELAND N/A 13.1 18.1 20.3 19.2 19.1 110.2 ELA 0 0 0 0 0 0 N/A ITALY N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 163.2 31.4 LATVIA N/A 1.7 1.7 1.6 0.85 0.85 N/A LITHUANIA N/A 0.6 0.6 0.6 0.2 0.7 N/A LUXEMBOURG N/A 2.0 2.2 2.3 2.3 2.1 24.1 MALTA N/A 0.4 0.4 0.4 0.3 0.3 0.4 NETHERLANDS N/A 12.6 13.0 13.2 12.5 13.0 45.0 PORTUGAL N/A 28.5 29.3 28.2 27.6 28.3 9.3 ELA 0 0 0 0 0 0 N/A SLOVAKIA N/A 2.5 2.6 1.1 1.0 0.9 1.9 SLOVENIA N/A 0.8 0.9 0.9 0.8 1.0 0.4 SPAIN N/A 132.6 135.7 123.8 132.0 141.5 93.6 NOTE: The amounts are not strictly comparable due to central banks having different cut-off dates for the data. For example, the Bank of France cut-off date is in the middle of the month. The Bank of Spain provides monthly averages instead of end-of-month figures. The Bank of Estonia only reports the data quarterly. Sources: ECB, national central banks, Reuters calculations (Compiled by Marc Jones)