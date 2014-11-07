ROME/MILAN Nov 7 The European Central Bank is
monitoring the liquidity position of the euro zone banks under
its supervision on a daily basis, Italian bank Monte dei Paschi
di Siena and two other Italian banking sources said on
Friday.
A report in Italian daily Il Messaggero said on Friday the
ECB had tightened checks on liquidity for the 130 banks under
its remit since it took over single supervision of the banking
sector on Nov. 4.
It said this was due to the fact that "four or five" among
the banks that failed Europe-wide stress tests of lenders had
apparently faced "more than a few" requests for deposit
withdrawals. It said the requests were made in the first few
days of this week.
The ECB declined to comment on the report.
A spokesman at Monte dei Paschi di Siena, which faces a 2.1
billion euros ($2.6 billion) capital shortfall after failing the
ECB tests, said the ECB was carrying out daily checks at
European banks. He said liquidity flows at the Tuscan lender
were "normal".
A source at Genoa-based Banca Carige, which also failed the
tests, said it had not received any "abnormal" request from
customers to withdraw deposits.
A third banking source confirmed the daily checks by the
ECB, saying that in the past Italian banks had been subject to
less frequent checks by the Bank of Italy.
(1 US dollar = 0.8065 euro)
(Reporting by Francesca Landini, Stefano Bernabei and Paola
Arosio)