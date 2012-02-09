FRANKFURT Feb 9 Banks may request similar
volumes of cash from the European Central Bank's second 3-year
liquidity operation this month to the first one in December if
expert forecasts are to be believed, ECB President Mario Draghi
said on Thursday.
In the first-ever ECB 3-year tender in late December, known
as an LTRO, banks asked for 489 billion euros in funds indexed
to the rate at ECB's liquidity operations, currently 1.0
percent.
Asked about what he expected in take up of the second such
operation on Feb. 29, Draghi told a news conference: "What about
the level of the second LTRO? The specialists in this field say
that it should be substantial and possibly around the level of
the previous one. Frankly I have no more information than this."
The December injection has helped financial markets get off
to a solid start to the year by removing the threat of a credit
crunch, despite ongoing worries about the impact of the euro
zone debt crisis on their finances.
Draghi said last month that the euro zone had "avoided a
major, major credit crunch" with the added liquidity. He had
said previously that he expected demand in February to be very
high, but probably lower than in the December one.
The ECB conducts all its liquidity operations with
full-allotment policy, meaning banks are guaranteed to receive
all the funds they request.
In a Reuters poll, money market traders saw demand at the
tender this month reaching 400 billion euros, but some analysts
expect it to be well above that, with figures up to 1 trillion
bandied around.
