FRANKFURT, March 26 The Central Bank of Cyprus
has asked the European Central Bank for additional emergency
funding for its banks of up to 3 billion euros, German newspaper
Die Welt reported on Tuesday, citing sources with knowledge of
the situation.
Cyprus's banks were ordered to remain closed until Thursday
after the country negotiated a rescue plan with international
lenders in which it agreed to shut down its second-largest bank,
Cyprus Popular Bank, and inflict heavy losses on big depositors.
When banks eventually reopen after a shutdown that began
over a week ago, Cyprus plans to impose capital controls to
prevent big outflows of cash.
Die Welt said the additional 2.5 to 3 billion euros in
Emergency Liquidity Assistance (ELA) were not for the country's
largest commercial lenders, Bank of Cyprus and Cyprus
Popular Bank, but for the remaining, smaller banks.
The island's bloated financial sector is heavily dependent
on such ELA funding, which needs approval from the ECB, after
Cyprus sovereign bonds became ineligible for use as collateral
for ECB refinancing operations due to their low credit ratings.
At the end of January, Cypriot lenders had taken around 9.1
billion euros from the country's central bank through ELA, the
Central Bank of Cyprus balance sheet showed.
The Central Bank of Cyprus, which provides the emergency
loans, had asked the ECB for approval on Monday, the paper said.
The ECB said in a statement on Monday it "decided not to
object to the request for provision of Emergency Liquidity
Assistance by the Central Bank of Cyprus, in accordance with the
prevailing rules", but without giving any detail of the request.
The ECB declined to comment on the report.
(Reporting by Eva Kuehnen; Editing by Hugh Lawson)