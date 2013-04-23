FRANKFURT, April 23 The European Central Bank
made the following announcement regarding its latest liquidity
providing operation:
Longer Term Refinancing Op.-Announcement Intended Volume:
Reference Number: 20130086 Min Allotment:
Transaction Type: Reverse Transactions Fixed rate:0.75 pct
Operation Type: Liquidity Providing Min Bid Amount:
Defined by NCB
Procedure: Standard Tender Max Bid Limit:
Tender Date: 24/04/2013 11:15 Max Bids per Cpty:
1
Bidding Deadline: 24/04/2013 09:30
Start Date: 25/04/2013
Maturity Date: 01/08/2013
Duration (days): 98
Auction Type: Fixed Spread Tender
Allotment Method:
Reference Entity: Average MRO rate
For further information please refer to the press release of
06/12/2012 here
and ECB page
Announcements on Operational aspects.
