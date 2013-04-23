FRANKFURT, April 23 The European Central Bank made the following announcement regarding its latest liquidity providing operation: Longer Term Refinancing Op.-Announcement Intended Volume: Reference Number: 20130086 Min Allotment: Transaction Type: Reverse Transactions Fixed rate:0.75 pct Operation Type: Liquidity Providing Min Bid Amount: Defined by NCB Procedure: Standard Tender Max Bid Limit: Tender Date: 24/04/2013 11:15 Max Bids per Cpty: 1 Bidding Deadline: 24/04/2013 09:30 Start Date: 25/04/2013 Maturity Date: 01/08/2013 Duration (days): 98 Auction Type: Fixed Spread Tender Allotment Method: Reference Entity: Average MRO rate For further information please refer to the press release of 06/12/2012 here and ECB page Announcements on Operational aspects. (Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)