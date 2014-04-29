FRANKFURT, April 29 Banks took 172.621 billion euros ($238.98 billion) in weekly loans from the European Central Bank on Tuesday, the most since the last week of June 2012 as the amount of extra cash in the banking system dwindles.

The amount banks took in the ECB's weekly main refinancing operation beat expectations in a Reuters poll of traders for 130 billion euros and was also above last week's allotment of 121.816 billion.

Banks are taking more money from the ECB to balance out a drop in excess liquidity, the money banks hold in excess of their daily operational needs.

Excess liquidity fell to around 86 billion euros on Tuesday, according to Reuters calculations, a level last seen just before the ECB offered three-year crisis loans to banks in December 2011.

The euro zone overnight bank-to-bank lending rate is expected to rise as the extra cash subsides. It settled at 0.33 percent on Friday, 8 basis points above the ECB's main refinancing rate, and just 3 basis points shy of this year's highs.

In the Reuters poll, 16 of 19 traders said pressure on money market rates would eventually ease as banks take more money in the weekly ECB operations. The other three said falling excess liquidity would push the EONIA rates higher.

The ECB is watching this development carefully, having identified an "unwarranted" tightening of short-term money market rates as one of the scenarios that could prompt fresh policy action.

