FRANKFURT Feb 16 The European Central
Bank must be careful that the billions of euros in liquidity it
has pumped into the banking system does not have negative
consequences in the future, Finland's central bank chief said in
a newspaper interview.
The remarks by Erkki Liikanen echoed the concerns of
Germany's Bundesbank chief.
Liikanen said the ECB, which will later this month offer
banks another chance to tap ultra-cheap three-year loans, must
think about how to discontinue such extraordinary measures,
which it has used to help fight the euro zone debt crisis.
The ECB loaned nearly half a trillion euros to banks late
last year in the first of two three-year operations. A Reuters
poll this week pointed to the ECB pumping a similar amount into
the banking system at the second operation on Feb. 29.
"We must be careful that today's ample provision of
liquidity does not lead to problems in the future," Liikanen
told the Financial Times Deutschland in an interview released on
Thursday.
His comments echoed the concerns of Bundesbank chief Jens
Weidmann, who said earlier this month that "too generous"
provision of liquidity could create risky incentives for euro
zone banks, which could in turn store up inflation risks for the
future.
Liikanen said ECB interest rates are near levels at which
cutting them further would achieve little. The central bank cut
its main interest rate to 1.0 percent in December, a record low,
and has held it there since.
"Of course, we are getting closer to the point at which
standard monetary policy cannot achieve much, the more one goes
below 1 percent," Liikanen said, adding that the ECB would then
need to consider other policy measures if it wanted to act.
"If the ECB Governing Council comes to the conclusion that
we should go further, there are no technical hurdles to doing
that. But that is not on the agenda at the moment," he said.
The ECB should think about what to do with the extraordinary
measures - liquidity operations and its sovereign bond-purchase
plan - it has used during the euro zone crisis.
"We must think about how we could discontinue them,"
Liikanen said. "We must get ready to shift back to normality, as
soon as circumstances allow."
(Writing by Paul Carrel)