FRANKFURT Feb 16 The European Central Bank must be careful that the billions of euros in liquidity it has pumped into the banking system does not have negative consequences in the future, Finland's central bank chief said in a newspaper interview.

The remarks by Erkki Liikanen echoed the concerns of Germany's Bundesbank chief.

Liikanen said the ECB, which will later this month offer banks another chance to tap ultra-cheap three-year loans, must think about how to discontinue such extraordinary measures, which it has used to help fight the euro zone debt crisis.

The ECB loaned nearly half a trillion euros to banks late last year in the first of two three-year operations. A Reuters poll this week pointed to the ECB pumping a similar amount into the banking system at the second operation on Feb. 29.

"We must be careful that today's ample provision of liquidity does not lead to problems in the future," Liikanen told the Financial Times Deutschland in an interview released on Thursday.

His comments echoed the concerns of Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann, who said earlier this month that "too generous" provision of liquidity could create risky incentives for euro zone banks, which could in turn store up inflation risks for the future.

Liikanen said ECB interest rates are near levels at which cutting them further would achieve little. The central bank cut its main interest rate to 1.0 percent in December, a record low, and has held it there since.

"Of course, we are getting closer to the point at which standard monetary policy cannot achieve much, the more one goes below 1 percent," Liikanen said, adding that the ECB would then need to consider other policy measures if it wanted to act.

"If the ECB Governing Council comes to the conclusion that we should go further, there are no technical hurdles to doing that. But that is not on the agenda at the moment," he said.

The ECB should think about what to do with the extraordinary measures - liquidity operations and its sovereign bond-purchase plan - it has used during the euro zone crisis.

"We must think about how we could discontinue them," Liikanen said. "We must get ready to shift back to normality, as soon as circumstances allow." (Writing by Paul Carrel)