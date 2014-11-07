ROME Nov 7 The European Central Bank has
stopped daily monitoring of euro zone banks under its
supervision after its checks did not show liquidity problems and
it will conduct weekly checks from now on, a source close to the
situation told Reuters.
Several Italian banks said earlier on Friday that the ECB
had been conducting daily liquidity checks since it took over
single supervision of 130 euro zone banks on Nov. 4, confirming
a report in Italian newspaper Il Messaggero.
The paper said the daily checks were due the fact that "four
or five" among the banks that failed Europe-wide bank stress
tests had faced "more than a few" requests for deposit
withdrawals.
"As no liquidity tensions emerged, the monitoring will now
be on a weekly basis," said the source, who asked not to be
named.
(Reporting by Giselda Vagnoni, writing by Gavin Jones)