FRANKFURT Oct 24 The European Central Bank has
set minimum reserves for banks in Lithuania, the ECB said on
Friday. Following is its statement:
On 21 October 2014 the Executive Board of the European
Central Bank (ECB) adopted a Decision on the application of
minimum reserves by the ECB following the introduction of the
euro in Lithuania on 1 January 2015 (ECB/2014/42).
As of that date, credit institutions and branches of credit
institutions (hereafter referred to as "institutions") located
in Lithuania will be subject to the Eurosystem's minimum reserve
requirements. Given that the regular reserve maintenance period
runs from 10 December 2014 to 27 January 2015, transitional
provisions will be necessary to ensure that the relevant
institutions are integrated smoothly into the Eurosystem's
minimum reserve system, without placing a disproportionate
burden on them.
The Decision, in line with decisions taken when other
countries joined the euro area, provides for a transitional
maintenance period from 1 to 27 January 2015 for the imposition
of minimum reserve requirements on institutions located in
Lithuania.
Furthermore, the Decision sets out specific rules governing
the application of minimum reserve requirements during the
transitional period and, in particular, describes the method for
calculating the reserve base in relation to the transitional
period for liabilities owed to institutions located in
Lithuania.
In this respect, institutions located in other Member States
whose currency is the euro may decide to deduct any liabilities
owed to institutions located in Lithuania from their reserve
base for the maintenance periods from 10 December 2014 to 27
January 2015 and from 28 January to 10 March 2015.
