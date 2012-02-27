MEXICO CITY Feb 26 European Central Bank
President Mario Draghi urged banks on Sunday to help strengthen
economic growth by lending the money they borrow from the ECB at
very low rates to euro zone households and businesses.
Draghi said banks used much of the 489 billion euros ($658
billion) they borrowed at the ECB's first offering of three-year
loans in December to cover maturing debt. A second offering will
be made on Feb. 29, and the ECB chief said he hoped that this
time the banks would lend the funds on to customers.
"One expectation now is that having satisfied their funding
needs for this year, at least the banks will be more inclined to
use the money -- which was our prime expectation really -- to
expand credit to the real economy," he told a news conference
after Group of 20 meetings.
"We have certain aspirations and ambitions that what we do
actually helps the real economy, and we will see what happens."
Draghi has said he expects banks to borrow a similar amount
in the ECB's second three-year offering, although some analysts
expect it could reach 1 trillion euros. A Reuters poll estimates
the take-up at 492 billion euros.
Loans to companies fell at their fastest pace on record in
December when the euro zone's debt crisis intensified, and the
European Commission has predicted a euro zone recession.
Draghi said conditions in markets and the economy since have
firmed.
"Now we can see tentative stabilization at low levels of
activity but also with some signs, very first signs, of some
improvement here and there," he said.
"In some countries, there will be a moderate or mild
recession but for the average of the euro area the situation
seems to be stabilizing."
ECB Governing Council member Ignazio Visco said he expected
significant participation from Italian banks in the loan offer,
after the country's banks snapped up nearly a quarter of the
December funding.
The chief executive of Italy's UBI Banca said there
was no reason not to take part in the tender, at which banks are
guaranteed to receive all the money they request.
"It'd make no sense to refuse cash which costs 1 percent for
three years," Victor Massiah was quoted as saying by Il Sole 24
Ore newspaper on Sunday.
The chairman of Spain's BBVA said the bank planned
to bid for some 11 billion euros at the offer.
($1 = 0.7428 euros)
