FRANKFURT Nov 27 The European Central Bank has
delayed the implementation of the mandatory provision of
loan-by-loan information for asset-backed securities (ABSs) to
smoothen the transition, it said on Tuesday.
The ECB decided in December 2010 to launch loan-level data
reporting requirements for ABSs as part of its collateral
framework and it has now decided to delay the introduction "to
ensure that all the necessary amendments will have been made" at
the national level.
For residential mortgage-backed securities and for ABS,
where the cash-flow generating assets comprise loans to small
and medium-sized enterprises, the reporting requirements will be
mandatory as of Jan. 3 2013.
The previous starting dates had been Dec. 1 and Jan. 1,
respectively.
For commercial mortgage-backed securities, the date has been
moved to March 1 next year from January 1, while for other asset
classes, such as auto loans, consumer finance loans and leasing
receivables the date remains January 1, 2014.
The ECB added that the nine-month transitional phase for
each asset class would be adjusted accordingly.
"These slight postponements will allow for the smooth
implementation of the necessary amendments," the ECB said in a
statement.
For the ECB press release, click on: here
(Reporting by Eva Kuehnen; editing by Patrick Graham)