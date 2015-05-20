LONDON May 20 The European Central Bank (ECB)
has asked European banks to give detailed information on their
leveraged lending operations as it starts to pay closer
attention to a market that has come under regulatory fire in the
US, bankers said on Wednesday.
The ECB asked banks in early May to provide information on
leveraged loans to non investment-grade or 'junk' companies,
including private equity buyouts, and gave a tight deadline of
mid June for submissions.
Increased scrutiny by the ECB raises the prospect of
European regulation similar to the US leveraged lending
guidelines, which were issued in March 2013 and were designed to
curb high-risk lending that could pose a systemic risk to the
banking sector.
"Obviously the EBC is thinking about leveraged finance and
the way they regulate it. I would have thought that the whole
question of leveraged lending guidelines will be raised at some
stage as it has been in the US," a senior loan banker said.
European banks have been asked to provide information on
leveraged loans that they have arranged or underwritten, the
terms of the loans, including leverage ratios and covenants and
which investors the loans were sold to, sources said.
The ECB was not immediately available to comment.
The ECB's request to European banks follows a similar
request by the Bank of England in late 2014, when UK banks and
other London-based banks were asked for similar information.
The BoE's Financial Policy Committee (FPC) said in late
March when it reviewed its assessment of risks to financial
stability that while no action was necessary, it would conduct
regular surveys to monitor the leveraged loan market.
"... the UK banking system currently appears resilient to
stress in the leveraged loan market. The Committee's judgement
is that at present no action is necessary to mitigate risks in
this market," the FPC said in a statement.
The FPC also said however that if the recent loosening in
underwriting standards continued, major banks could face
increased risks in stressed and illiquid market conditions,
particularly if forced to retain loans intended for distribution
to investors.
SCRAMBLE FOR INFO
European banks are scrambling to meet the ECB's detailed
information requests, which they expect to become a regular
occurrence.
"Finding the data is going to be a challenge. The data
quality will be questionable because the questions are very
detailed," the senior loan banker said.
In the US, the Federal Reserve, the Office of the
Comptroller of the Currency and the Federal Deposit Insurance
Corp are also stepping up their reviews and the Shared National
Credit review to more than once a year, from 2016.
Like the US regulators, the ECB has limited its request to
banks, but could extend its remit in the future to non-bank
entities, which are currently exempt from regulatory
requirements in Europe and the US, bankers said.
The BoE's recent findings and lack of action may put the ECB
under less pressure to implement tough regulations in the short
term, banking sources said.
The lack of regulation in Europe's leveraged loan market,
compared to a tough line in the US is creating a competitive
advantage for European banks, which are currently able to offer
more aggressive terms than US rivals.
"The ECB (is) under less pressure to follow US precedent.
That could create a significantly better position for European
banks operating in Europe compared to US banks," a second senior
loan banker said.
(Additional reporting, editing by Tessa Walsh)