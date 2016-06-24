MILAN, June 24 Italy's top thirteen banks took up over a quarter of the 399 billion euros ($442 billion) in super-cheap loans allotted by the European Central Bank in the initial round of Targeted Long-Term Financing Operations, data collected by Reuters showed.

The lenders borrowed 104.9 billion euros in the first transaction of the four-year Targeted Long-Term Financing Operations (TLTRO II).

Part of the monetary expansion policy announced by the ECB in March, the TLTRO II is aimed at lowering corporate borrowing costs, trigger spending and ultimately reviving inflation.

Net additional liquidity injected by the TLTRO on Friday was equal to 32 billion euros and Italian banks took up over half of it, or 16.25 billion euros. ($1 = 0.9024 euros) (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro and Elvira Pollina; writing by Giulia Segreti)