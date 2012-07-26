July 26 (IFR) - Since the beginning of the year the spread between 10-year Italy and Spain has moved from +175bp to a current level of -95bp. This divergence is being seen across the curve, as Italian banks remain willing to support their domestic sovereign market while Spanish banks take a step back in the face of a severe funding environment.

Both countries led the charge when it came to the sovereign LTRO carry trade. During the first quarter of 2012 Italian banks bought EUR69.8bn of sovereign debt while Spanish banks bought EUR54.6bn. That Q1 data does not capture the activity that took place in December 2011 when Spanish banks bought EUR22.8bn while Italian banks sold EUR2.3bn, showing overall that sovereign bond buying has been more significant in Spain than it has been in Italy from the 3-year LTRO perspective.

But this picture has turned around dramatically during Q2 with Spanish banks trimming their sovereign holdings by EUR2.2bn but Italian banks continuing their buying spree to the tune of EUR23.6bn. While ECB data does not show whether domestic or non-domestic eurozone debt was purchased, the data on holdings of foreigners and domestic banks for the individual countries suggests that the buying was of domestic sovereign bonds.

Italy's outperformance highlights that the ability of Spanish banks to support their domestic bond market has sharply diminished relative. This is despite both sovereigns remaining strongly correlated on an intraday basis.

While both countries' banks were big users of the LTRO it is interesting that since LTRO2 the reliance on the ECB of those in Spain has increased on a relative basis. Usage of the ECB's liquidity facilities (MRO and LTRO) on a net basis has increased by EUR110bn for Spanish banks compared to a mere EUR9bn for Italian banks, showing that the latter are not facing the same balance sheet and funding pressures as their Spanish peers, and thus that their ability to continue supporting the domestic sovereign debt market remains intact.

That ability to carry on strengthening the sovereign/financial loop is not infinite, however, and when we look at things from a portfolio and deposit flow perspective it is clear that Italy is facing the same magnitude of outflows as Spain.

It is only a matter of time before we see the pressure intensify on Italian sovereign debt, and hence we look for the 2s/10s BTP curve to flatten considerably with 5s/10s likely to invert first. (Reporting By Divyang Shah; editing by Julian Baker and Alex Chambers)