LONDON Nov 22 The European Central Bank sought
to head off any year-end anxiety or disruptions in the
bank-to-bank lending market on Friday, amid signs the repayments
of its LTRO loans are starting to exert a liquidity squeeze.
The ECB said banks will not be allowed to pay back any of
the ultra-cheap three-year loans between December 23 and the
second week of January to ensure there are no hiccups over the
typically busy period when lenders get their books in order.
The ECB lent 1 trillion euros to banks through two long-term
refinancing operations, or LTROs, in late 2011 and early 2012,
at the height of the euro zone's debt crisis.
Figures on Friday showed banks will pay back another 7.9
billion euros of the loans next week, taking the total that has
been returned so far to 388.7 billion euros.
That means excess funding in the banking system, which up
until now has kept market borrowing costs at record low levels,
is set to continue tumbling.
Excess liquidity now stands at just over 150 billion euros
, down from 620 billion euros at the start of the
year and a peak of 813 billion euros in March 2012, just after
the ECB finished flooding the system.
Historically, money markets start to become more reactive to
fluctuations in liquidity when the excess drops to around
150-200 billion euros, and in the last week there have been
signs that the current decline is starting to be felt.
Although liquidity typically falls at this time of year as
banks square their books going into year-end and consumers hit
the ATMs ahead of Christmas, it is the handing back of ECB cash
that is driving the moves.
Money market rates have begun to edge away from
their recent lows and the general collateral (GC) rates that
reflect what banks charge each other to borrow government bonds
are at their highest in over a year for some countries.
"Core euro zone GC rates have been edging up recently and
France, which is probably the best reflection of the overall
funding situation in the euro zone, has risen quite sharply over
the past couple of days," said ICAP strategist Chris Clarke.
"Yesterday's French RepoFunds Rate - a trade weighted
benchmark of French government repo with a one-day maturity -
came in at 9.5 basis points, up from 7.3 on Tuesday, which is a
sizable jump.
"That is the highest, except for month-end spikes, since the
deposit rate was cut to zero in July last year," Clarke said.
EVERYTHING POSSIBLE
Clarke pointed to two reasons for the moves. First, the drop
in liquidity, but also - more positively - fewer worries about
countries like Italy and Spain, which has cost French paper some
of its safety premium.
The rise related to the drop in liquidity is likely to be
closely watched by the ECB, which cut its main interest rate
earlier this month.
The fact that market rates are moving in the opposite
direction may bolster the case for additional measures, such as
a cut to its deposit rate or another injection of cheap cash to
push liquidity levels back up again.
Some of the bank's top policymakers think cutting the
deposit rate, which would effectively see the ECB charge banks
to park cash with it, is the logical next step.
ECB Vice President Vitor Constancio said this week that all
options were on the table. "Everything is possible," he said.
