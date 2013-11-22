LONDON Nov 22 The European Central Bank sought to head off any year-end anxiety or disruptions in the bank-to-bank lending market on Friday, amid signs the repayments of its LTRO loans are starting to exert a liquidity squeeze.

The ECB said banks will not be allowed to pay back any of the ultra-cheap three-year loans between December 23 and the second week of January to ensure there are no hiccups over the typically busy period when lenders get their books in order.

The ECB lent 1 trillion euros to banks through two long-term refinancing operations, or LTROs, in late 2011 and early 2012, at the height of the euro zone's debt crisis.

Figures on Friday showed banks will pay back another 7.9 billion euros of the loans next week, taking the total that has been returned so far to 388.7 billion euros.

That means excess funding in the banking system, which up until now has kept market borrowing costs at record low levels, is set to continue tumbling.

Excess liquidity now stands at just over 150 billion euros , down from 620 billion euros at the start of the year and a peak of 813 billion euros in March 2012, just after the ECB finished flooding the system.

Historically, money markets start to become more reactive to fluctuations in liquidity when the excess drops to around 150-200 billion euros, and in the last week there have been signs that the current decline is starting to be felt.

Although liquidity typically falls at this time of year as banks square their books going into year-end and consumers hit the ATMs ahead of Christmas, it is the handing back of ECB cash that is driving the moves.

Money market rates have begun to edge away from their recent lows and the general collateral (GC) rates that reflect what banks charge each other to borrow government bonds are at their highest in over a year for some countries.

"Core euro zone GC rates have been edging up recently and France, which is probably the best reflection of the overall funding situation in the euro zone, has risen quite sharply over the past couple of days," said ICAP strategist Chris Clarke.

"Yesterday's French RepoFunds Rate - a trade weighted benchmark of French government repo with a one-day maturity - came in at 9.5 basis points, up from 7.3 on Tuesday, which is a sizable jump.

"That is the highest, except for month-end spikes, since the deposit rate was cut to zero in July last year," Clarke said.

EVERYTHING POSSIBLE

Clarke pointed to two reasons for the moves. First, the drop in liquidity, but also - more positively - fewer worries about countries like Italy and Spain, which has cost French paper some of its safety premium.

The rise related to the drop in liquidity is likely to be closely watched by the ECB, which cut its main interest rate earlier this month.

The fact that market rates are moving in the opposite direction may bolster the case for additional measures, such as a cut to its deposit rate or another injection of cheap cash to push liquidity levels back up again.

Some of the bank's top policymakers think cutting the deposit rate, which would effectively see the ECB charge banks to park cash with it, is the logical next step.

ECB Vice President Vitor Constancio said this week that all options were on the table. "Everything is possible," he said. (Editing by Catherine Evans)