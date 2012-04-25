LUXEMBOURG, April 25 European Central Bank Governing Council member Yves Mersch said on Wednesday the euro zone needed to discuss a closer integration of banking supervision as well as a how to deal with failing banks.

"I am in favour of a closer integration at the level of supervision and that would entail also the discussion of the common deposit guarantees and a (bank) resolution scheme," Mersch, who heads Luxembourg's central bank, told a news conference.

He added that he did not agree with the International Monetary Fund's view of the European banking system being weak.

"We do not share the assessment of the excessive weakness of the European banking system," Mersch said.

(Reporting By Eva Kuehnen and Michele Sinner)