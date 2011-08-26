FRANKFURT Aug 26 Growth in lending to euro zone firms was slower than expected in July on an annual basis, European Central Bank figures showed on Friday, in the latest indication the region's economy is stuttering.

Loans to the private sector slowed to an annual rate of 2.4 percent, weaker than analysts' expectations for 2.5 percent growth and slightly lower than 2.5 percent growth in June.

Growth in lending to home buyers, often seen by economists as a leading indicator of lending trends, eased to 3.9 percent on the year from 4.3 percent in June. Overall lending growth to households slowed to 3.2 percent, from 4.3 percent the previous month.

The monetary data pointed to an absence of significant price pressures in the 17-nation region.

At 2.1 percent, the three-month moving average of M3 growth remains well below the ECB's reference rate of 4.5 percent, above which the bank sees dangers to medium-term price stability.

M3 money supply, a measure of cash readily available to spend that the ECB sees as a leading indicator for inflation, grew 2.0 percent on an annual basis in July, down from 2.2 percent growth in June.

