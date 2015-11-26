FRANKFURT Nov 26 Euro zone lending expanded at its fastest rate in nearly four years in October while a broader measure of money circulating grew well ahead of expectations, data from the European Central Bank showed on Thursday.

Growth in lending to non-financial corporations picked up to an annualised 0.6 percent from 0.1 percent in September, the best reading since January, 2012, while lending growth to households rose by 1.2 percent from 1.1 percent, also the highest reading since the start of 2012.

Sparse lending to companies has dogged the struggling euro zone economy but the picture improved slightly in recent months with indicators showing a muted rebound in lending, partially helped by the ECB's 60 billion per month asset buy programme.

Still, banks continue to park around 160 billion euros in overnight deposits with the ECB, indicating that even negative rates and extraordinary monetary stimulus has not unblocked the lending channel.

The ECB is expected to ease policy further next week, trying to give lending another boost, although the bank sector's high stock of non-performing loans has been one of the top obstacles.

The M3 measure of money circulating in the euro zone, which is often an early indicator of future economic activity, grew by 5.3 percent in October from 4.9 percent in September, the best figure since July and higher than analysts had expected. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Francesco Canepa)