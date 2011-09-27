FRANKFURT, Sept 27 Euro zone money supply and loans to the private sector grew at a faster pace in August than in the previous month, the European Central Bank said on Tuesday, and analysts said this should temper talk of an interest rate cut next month.

Euro zone M3 money supply grew at an annual pace of 2.8 percent in August, compared with 2.1 percent in July and analyst expectations of 1.9 percent.

The flow of loans to firms was 13 billion euros higher in August than in July, and marked a return to growth.

Analysts said the data should deflate calls for the European Central Bank to cut interest rates. Markets have started to factor in a possible cut as soon as next month.

"At least based on the data that came out this week with yesterday's Ifo and the M3 numbers, a rate cut would be premature," ING economist Carsten Brzeski said.

Loans to the private sector grew 2.6 percent year on year in August, from 2.4 percent in July, easing worries that a credit crunch was forming. (Reporting by Sakari Suoninen and Martin Santa; Editing by John Stonestreet)