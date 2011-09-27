* Euro zone M3, lending data beats expectations

* Analysts see data tempering rate cut calls

* Lending to firms up 13 bln euros on month (Adds details, background)

FRANKFURT, Sept 27 Euro zone money supply and loans to the private sector grew at a faster pace in August than in the previous month, weakening the case for an interest rate cut next month.

European Central Bank figures showed loans to the private sector grew 2.6 percent year on year in August, from 2.4 percent in July, showing no sign as yet that a new credit crunch was forming.

The flow of loans to firms was 13 billion euros higher in August than in July, and marked a return to growth after they had fallen by 4 billion in July.

Analysts said that, allied to better than expected sentiment numbers from Germany this week, the data should deflate calls for the ECB to cut rates. Markets had started to factor in a possible cut for as soon as next week.

"At least based on the data that came out this week with yesterday's Ifo and the M3 numbers, a rate cut would be premature," ING economist Carsten Brzeski said.

Euro zone M3 money supply, a measure of cash readily available to spend that the ECB sees as a leading indicator for inflation, grew at an annual pace of 2.8 percent in August, compared with 2.1 percent in July and analyst expectations of 1.9 percent.

At 2.3 percent, the three-month moving average of M3 growth remains well below the ECB's reference rate of 4.5 percent, above which the bank sees dangers to medium-term price stability.

ECB Executive Board member Lorenzo Bini Smaghi was quoted on Tuesday as saying that policymaker action will be decisive in preventing the economic slowdown from becoming more than a temporary slump.

Other policymakers on Monday encouraged hopes of a cut in rates but cautioned that would only happen if the economic situation deteriorated further and one warned speculation of a sharp cut next month was "wild".

For full table of euro zone monetary data, click on (Reporting by Sakari Suoninen and Martin Santa; Editing by Patrick Graham)