FRANKFURT Nov 28 Loans to the euro zone's private sector firms grew at a quicker pace in October than in September but growth of loans to households was slower than in the previous month, the European Central Bank said on Monday.

Analysts said the weak overall data strengthened the case for an interest rate cut next week, as it shows economic growth dampening. They warned against hanging too much hope on the data, given signs of stress in European banking markets.

"Overall, the picture is simply very weak on monetary growth, there is room for further monetary stimulus -- there is a high chance they (the ECB) will cut in December," ING economist Carsten Brzeski said.

"The economy is not falling off the cliff, but it is clearly slowing down."

While corporate loans topped expectations, offering no evidence for now of a slide into a new credit crunch, the data also showed that ordinary consumers are increasingly cautious about taking mortgages.

"This suggests that consumers are becoming more reluctant to borrow in the current weakened economic environment," IHS Global Insight economist Howard Archer said.

The sovereign debt crisis has pushed three euro zone countries to agree EU/IMF aid programmes and the crisis has now spread to Italy and Spain, two of the euro zone's bigger economies.

However, loans to the private sector grew at a rate of 2.7 percent year on year, coming in above analysts' expectations of growth of 2.5 percent and the 2.5 percent growth seen in September as corporate lending surprised positively.

Analysts pointed to the less encouraging figure of flow of loans to firms, which dropped to 7 billion euros from 19 billion September. In addition the flow of mortgage loans contracted by 18 billion euros having risen 8 billion in September.

Also, the growth rate of mortgage loans fell to 3.0 percent from 3.9 percent in September.

Euro zone M3 money supply -- a more general measures of cash in the economy -- grew at an annual pace of 2.6 percent, down from 3.0 in September and below expectations of 3.4 percent.

At 2.8 percent, the three-month moving average of M3 growth remains well below the ECB's reference rate of 4.5 percent, above which the bank sees dangers to medium-term price stability.

"These monetary figures do not signal any inflation risks. Period," said Berenberg Bank economist Holger Schmieding. "It does reinforce expectations that the ECB will be free to cut interest rates next week by 25 basis points." (Reporting by Sakari Suoninen)