Icahn raises stakes in Herbalife, Hertz, cuts Freeport-McMoran in 4Q
NEW YORK, Feb 14 Billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn increased his holdings in Herbalife Ltd and Hertz Global Holdings Inc in the fourth quarter, and exited Voltari Corp.
FRANKFURT, July 26 Money supply growth accelerated slightly but loans to the private sector decreased in June, European Central Bank data showed on Thursday.
The ECB gave the following percentage changes in growth, seasonally adjusted:
JUNE MAY Prior M3 annual growth rate 3.2 3.1 (2.9) M3 3-month moving avg 12-mo growth 3.0 2.9 (2.8) Annual total credit growth 1.4 1.5 (1.5) Annual credit growth private sector -0.4 -0.2 (-0.2) -- of which loans -0.2 -0.1 (-0.1) Breakdown of Loans, pct annual growth rate:
Loans to households 0.3 0.3 (0.3) -- consumer credit -1.9 -1.9 (-1.9) -- for home purchases 0.8 0.8 (0.7) Loans to non-financial corporations -0.6 0.0 (0.1) Monthly loan flow to firms (bln eur) -1 -6 (-9)
FORECAST:
A Reuters poll showed 34 economists on average expected 12-month M3 growth of 2.9 percent, with forecasts ranging from 2.5 percent to 3.2 percent. For private loan growth, economists on average expected a 0.2 percent contraction, with forecasts ranging from -0.4 percent to 0.2 percent.
For a copy of the report, please click here
NOTES: The data are adjusted to exclude holdings of money market fund shares or units by residents outside the euro area and non-resident holdings of money market paper and debt securities with an initial maturity of up to two years.
Previously reported data from the prior month are in brackets.
The ECB has set a reference rate of 4.5 percent for the three-month moving average of annual money supply growth, above which the bank sees dangers to medium-term price stability. (Reporting by Eva Kuehnen)
Feb 15 The world's largest physically-backed gold fund said on Wednesday it has been certified as sharia compliant, the latest effort aimed at spurring demand for bullion from investors across majority-Muslim countries.
NEW YORK, Feb 14 Soros Fund Management LLC got out of gold in the fourth quarter of 2016 while Paulson & Co reduced its stake in SPDR Gold Trust, as bullion prices saw their weakest quarterly performance in 3-1/2 years, regulatory filings showed on Tuesday.