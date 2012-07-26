* Annual M3 growth rate June 3.2 pct, above forecasts

* Monthly flow of loans to households -2 bln euros

* Monthly flow of loans to non-financial firms -1 bln euros (Adds more detail)

FRANKFURT, July 26 Lending to euro zone firms and consumers fell in June, feeding fears the bloc is set to return to recession and adding to the European Central Bank's list of concerns as it mulls its options to get the ailing economy back on track.

Thursday's money supply data also showed that Italian banks kept buying government bonds, a sign the ECB's cash injection is still working its way through the system.

Spanish banks, however, trimmed their holdings for the third month in a row, suggesting that one of the last supports for Madrid's efforts to fund itself from the market was seeping away.

An ECB survey on bank lending showed on Wednesday that banks expect to continue to toughen their lending rules in the coming months while demand for loans is also expected to remain subdued.

The monetary data backed this trend, showing that loans to the private sector fell 0.2 percent from the same month a year ago.

The drop was in line with forecasts in a Reuters poll and provides further evidence of why the ECB decided this month to try to reinvigorate lending by stopping paying banks interest on the spare cash they park at the central bank.

This affects banks in the euro zone core countries most - Germany, the Netherlands and a handful of others - where a lot of the 1 trillion euros the ECB funnelled into the banking system in December and February ended up as weaker economies bled money.

Consumers and firms kept taking their money out of Greek banks at a rapid rate in June with the country's future in the euro in doubt. Private sector deposits in Spain's banks fell to their lowest since July 2008.

At the same time, Spanish banks reduced their holdings of government debt by 1.3 billion euros. In the four months to March, that figure had risen by 77 billion euros. Italian banks, on the other hand, raised their holdings of euro zone government debt to 342.1 billion euros, a new record.

For the whole euro zone, banks' government bond holdings rose by 14.1 billion euros in June, showing that the ECB's 3-year money is still working its way into the system.

"In the Q2 the impact of the two LTROs, in terms of generating bond purchases, was still very visible," Barclays Capital economist Julian Callow said in a note.

GROWING DIVERGENCE

The split between stronger core euro zone countries and cash-strapped countries on the euro zone's periphery is widening, which makes it increasingly harder for the ECB to conduct its one-size-fits-all monetary policy.

The latest money supply data underlines this trend.

Loans to households fell by 2 billion euros in June having been flat in May.

In contrast mortgage lending picked up. Berenberg Bank economist Christian Schulz said the climb was probably driven by higher demand in Germany which is currently experiencing a jump in house prices.

"The euro zone wide data conceals the divergence. More targeted help for southern Europe would be needed to restore the impaired monetary transmission mechanism," said Schulz.

The ECB has already acknowledged that weak demand for loans is a key issue and something it cannot control. But recent comments from policymakers suggest the bank may be prepared to apply new policy measures, such as negative interest rates, which would essentially fine banks for not lending excess funds.

Howard Archer at IHS Global Insight said the data showed that the ECB's recent mass injections of cash into the banking system were not yet having the desired impact to boost lending.

"We expect the ECB to trim interest rates to 0.50 percent before long, very possibly in October," said Archer. "And the case is mounting for the ECB to try a negative deposit rate to try and boost lending, although this will not influence the demand side of course."

A Reuters poll showed 44 out of 69 economists expect the ECB to cut the main interest again by the end of the year, with seven saying the bank would cut already in August, just a month after it took rates to a new record low of 0.75 percent.

With almost 800 billion euros of ECB-fuelled excess liquidity already in the system and banks hoarding record amounts at the central bank, the immediate benefits of another round of ultra-cheap cash appears limited.

The ECB's money is pushing up overall funding in the banking system. Euro zone M3 money supply - a general measure of cash in the economy - grew at an annual pace of 3.2 percent in June, up from 3.1 percent in May and above a forecast of 2.9 percent. (Reporting By Marc Jones, Sakari Suoninen and Eva Kuehnen. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt/Patrick Graham)