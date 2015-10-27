* 1st slowdown since June 2014

Driven by volatile short-term loans

Trend in longer loans continues to improve

By Balazs Koranyi and Francesco Canepa

FRANKFURT, Oct 27 Growth in lending to euro zone companies almost ground to a halt in September, European Central Bank data showed on Tuesday, ending a trend that had lasted for over a year and complicating the picture for the ECB as it weighs new stimulus measures.

Loans to non-financial corporations grew just 0.1 percent in September from 0.4 percent the month before, the first monthly slowdown since June 2014.

Euro zone corporate lending dried up as banks closed the taps to shore up their balance sheets in the aftermath of the financial crisis. The decline hit bottom in late 2013 and corporate loans finally started growing again last July.

The ECB said last week it is considering fresh policy action to help offset a slowdown in emerging economies, but it maintained that conditions in the euro zone were still looking up. As evidence, it cited improved lending and credited its asset-purchase programme and ultra-low interest rates.

"Very disappointing news for the ECB," said Howard Archer, an economist at IHS Global Insight. "It may well be that businesses have become more cautious over borrowing recently, given heightened uncertainties over the global growth outlook."

The slowdown in corporate loans was driven by the usually volatile loans of up to one year. The trend in loans with a maturity of one to five years continued to accelerate, and longer-dated loans grew for the first time since 2012.

Tuesday's data also stands in contrast with the latest ECB bank survey, which showed that corporate demand for bank credit had improved and standards had eased in the three months to September.

The M3 measure of money circulating in the euro zone, which is considered an early indicator of future economic activity, grew by 4.9 percent in September, unchanged from August and missing forecasts for 5.0 percent.

Lending growth to households picked up to 1.1 percent in September from 1.0 percent in August, driven by mortgages. (Editing by Larry King)