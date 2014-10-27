China stocks end flat, few surprises seen in premier's economy reassurances
SHANGHAI, March 15 China stocks ended little changed on Wednesday as investors remained cautious ahead of an expected U.S. interest rate hike later in the day.
FRANKFURT Oct 27 Portuguese banks in September showed the strongest monthly decline in government debt holdings since December 2013, data from the European Central Bank showed on Monday.
Portuguese banks sold 2.785 billion euros in government debt in September after selling 1.569 billion euros in August, marking the largest decline since December last year.
Italian banks also sold 2.073 billion euro in government debt in September after a 1.845 billion euro increase in August.
At a market value of 425.1 billion euros, Italian banks' holdings of government bonds remain the largest in the euro zone. (Reporting by Eva Taylor; Editing by Alison Williams)
HONG KONG, March 15 UBS Group AG has hired former Goldman Sachs Group Inc banker Yiwei Guan as head of the Swiss bank's equity advisory sales business in China, according to an internal UBS memo seen by Reuters.
* Promotion of Tom Elliott to executive director with effect from 1st april 2017