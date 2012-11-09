BRATISLAVA Nov 9 The euro zone economy is
slowing down, European Central Bank Governing Council member
Jozef Makuch said on Friday, adding that the ECB is ready to cut
or raise interest rates if such a move was needed.
"It is no secret that the economic situation (in the euro
zone) is worsening, but it is manageable. The economic outlook
is rather worsening than improving," Makuch told reporters on
the sidelines of a conference.
"In case it will be necessary the European Central Bank will
adjust interest rates in the needed direction," he added.
The ECB kept interest rates on hold at a record low of 0.75
percent, but many analysts expecting another cut in the coming
months.
(Reporting by Martin Santa, writing by Sakari Suoninen)