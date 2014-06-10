BRATISLAVA, June 10 The European Central Bank
will do more if policy actions taken at its meeting last week
prove insufficient, and there is still space to lower interest
rates, ECB Governing Council member Jozef Makuch said on
Tuesday.
Asked about asset purchases with new money, or quantitative
easing, Makuch said it remained a possibility. He added that
interest rates will stay low for a long time.
"How far (rates) can go is a technical question. There is
room for a further cut in the benchmark rate, and of course
space for adjustment of the corridor or keeping the corridor
with the new benchmark rate," he said.
The ECB cut interest rates to record lows last Thursday and
launched a series of measures to pump money into the sluggish
euro zone economy. Its president Mario Draghi and other
policymakers have pledged since that the euro zone's central
bank will do more if needed to fight off the risk of Japan-like
deflation in the 18-country bloc.
(Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Catherine Evans)