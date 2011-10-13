BRATISLAVA Oct 13 The euro zone could fall back into recession if downside risks materialise, European Central Bank Governing Council member Jozef Makuch said on Thursday.

The ECB said in its October monthly bulletin, released on Thursday, that downside risks relate especially to financial market turmoil. It also saw energy prices, protectionism and global imbalances as downside threats to growth.

"Negative gross domestic product can't be ruled out if downside risks materialise," Makuch, who is also the central bank chief of Slovakia, told reporters on the sideline of a business conference.

Makuch also said he expects inflation to fall below 2 percent next year, which means it would then again be in line with the ECB's inflation target of below but close to 2 percent.

"I expect inflation to drop below 2 percent next year," Makuch said.

Inflation in the currency bloc rose to 3 percent in September.

ECB Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said on Wednesday the euro zone outlook for growth was more concerning than for inflation.

(Reporting By Martin Santa)