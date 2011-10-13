BRATISLAVA Oct 13 The euro zone could fall back
into recession if downside risks materialise, European Central
Bank Governing Council member Jozef Makuch said on Thursday.
The ECB said in its October monthly bulletin, released on
Thursday, that downside risks relate especially to financial
market turmoil. It also saw energy prices, protectionism and
global imbalances as downside threats to growth.
"Negative gross domestic product can't be ruled out if
downside risks materialise," Makuch, who is also the central
bank chief of Slovakia, told reporters on the sideline of a
business conference.
Makuch also said he expects inflation to fall below 2
percent next year, which means it would then again be in line
with the ECB's inflation target of below but close to 2 percent.
"I expect inflation to drop below 2 percent next year,"
Makuch said.
Inflation in the currency bloc rose to 3 percent in
September.
ECB Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said on Wednesday
the euro zone outlook for growth was more concerning than for
inflation.
(Reporting By Martin Santa)