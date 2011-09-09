BRATISLAVA, Sept 9 The euro area needs to continue building a fiscal pillar to support the single currency in the long term, European Central Bank Governing Council member Jozef Makuch said on Friday.

Makuch, who is also the governor of the Slovak central bank (NBS), said that in the short run fiscal tightening towards balance budgets and a cap on government debts were needed.

"We reiterate that the ECB has no instruments at its disposal allowing to solve member countries' fiscal problems. These measures and responsibility for their use is in the hands of member states' governments," Makuch said in a statement. (Created by Martin Santa)