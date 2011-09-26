FRANKFURT, Sept 26 The European Central Bank has the tools it needs to react to financial market tensions and will do its job, Governing Council member Josef Makuch was quoted as saying on Monday.

The ECB has "the tools we need," Makuch told news agency Market News International.

Makuch, who also heads the central bank of Slovakia, said the risks to euro zone economic growth were on the downside. When asked about the possibility of a recession, he replied:

"No, but there is a risk, there are downside risks. Not a recession of course. I am optimistic maybe we will not have a recession, not have a 'W' in our economy, but the situation is not easy."

He was also less optimistic about the odds of the ECB reintroducing its one-year tender in the short term as suggested by some of his colleagues.

"It depends on developments in the markets," he said. "Because we will react and we will do what we can do." (Reporting by Sakari Suoninen and Martin Santa)