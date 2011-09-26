BRIEF-Maxfast Properties: company name change to MaxFastigheter AB accepted
* In accordance with board's proposal EGM accepted company name change
FRANKFURT, Sept 26 The European Central Bank has the tools it needs to react to financial market tensions and will do its job, Governing Council member Josef Makuch was quoted as saying on Monday.
The ECB has "the tools we need," Makuch told news agency Market News International.
Makuch, who also heads the central bank of Slovakia, said the risks to euro zone economic growth were on the downside. When asked about the possibility of a recession, he replied:
"No, but there is a risk, there are downside risks. Not a recession of course. I am optimistic maybe we will not have a recession, not have a 'W' in our economy, but the situation is not easy."
He was also less optimistic about the odds of the ECB reintroducing its one-year tender in the short term as suggested by some of his colleagues.
"It depends on developments in the markets," he said. "Because we will react and we will do what we can do." (Reporting by Sakari Suoninen and Martin Santa)
Feb 7 Health insurer Centene Corp reported an 89 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, helped primarily by the acquisition of Health Net and increased memberships.
NEW DELHI, Feb 7 Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday defended his decision to abolish high denomination bank notes that has left the economy reeling, calling it a "fight" for the poor.